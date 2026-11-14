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Administrative Committee Met Monday
By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio,12 days ago
Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Administrative Committee met on Monday and went over a few business items before the new fiscal year. the Committee heard there is still almost $130k in the opioid fund, and they approved an invoice for the jail roof replacement to be sent to the full board. The Committee set the stipend for a new Solar and Wind Administrator to $1k, and approved the Final Longevity Bonus Structure and updated food ordinance. The Committee also discussed CIRMA liability coverage, and the FY27 budget and FY26 levy.