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'How Do I Nail Day-To-Night Dressing?' And Other Party Season Style Dilemmas Solved By Team ELLE
4 days ago
It's time to dust off your sequins and get your faux fur out from the back of the wardrobe: the party season is officially upon us. But the most wonderful time of the year can also bring its own sartorial conundrums. After all, when else are you expected to simultaneously dress for the office and a party after work? Or style a glamorous going-out look for multiple occasions in just one week?