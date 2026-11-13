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Young Adults Account for 45% of Stimulant Heart Reports, AHA Says
By Avery Bennett,8 days ago
Cardiac arrest was reported about 11 times more often in connection with caffeine- and stimulant-containing products than with products that lacked those ingredients. About 45% of the reports linking those products to cardiovascular events involved adults ages 18 to 34. The comparison is among voluntary filings about possible adverse events,...