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PhotoXport adds Kanishi drylab to retail output products
By Gary Pageau,9 days ago
Support the Dead Pixels Society and get access to exclusive content by becoming a subscriber!. U.K.-based photo distributor PhotoXport has debuted several products to enable the production of high-quality layflat books at retail. The company recently announced the KANISHI IJP12C2 8-ink drylab system, is a high-performance inkjet printer designed for professional photo printing.