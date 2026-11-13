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Noritsu Koki reports 42% revenue growth through third quarter of 2026
By Gary Pageau,8 days ago
Support the Dead Pixels Society and get access to exclusive content by becoming a subscriber!. Japan’s Noritsu Koki Co., Ltd. reported consolidated revenue of ¥122.55 billion ($~800 million) for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2026, an increase of 42.1% compared with ¥86.25 billion in the corresponding period last year. Operating profit increased 33.6% to ¥23.47 billion, while net income attributable to shareholders rose 13.4% to ¥15.12 billion. Earnings per share increased to ¥139.46 from ¥122.00.