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CEWE reports third-quarter 2026 earnings: Photofinishing grows as Kodak Moments acquisition weighs on profits
By Gary Pageau,8 days ago
Support the Dead Pixels Society and get access to exclusive content by becoming a subscriber!. German photo products company CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA reported essentially flat third-quarter revenue but a substantial increase in net income, driven primarily by the sale of its Commercial Online-Print business to Cimpress. Its core Photofinishing business continued to grow, however. supported by higher sales of photobooks and other personalized photo products. The company reported third-quarter revenue of €153.6 million, compared with €153.5 million a year earlier. Net income reached €21.5 million, reversing a €0.1 million loss in the prior-year quarter. The profit improvement was largely attributable to a one-time €25.2 million after-tax gain from the divestiture of Commercial Online-Print rather than stronger underlying operating earnings.