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Skip Maine’s Expensive Coastal Towns And Retire Near The Mountains In This Surprisingly Affordable Community
By Grace Bennett,8 days ago
A waterfall with a 176-foot total drop sits right in the middle of town. That’s the highest falls drop east of Niagara, and you can see it from downtown. Now add a ski mountain with night skiing and a 25-bed hospital close by. I like how this little mill town packs big scenery and real services into one tidy package.
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