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Hot Dutch Krautburgers Come Wrapped In Fresh-Baked Dough At This Lynden, Washington Bakery
By Theo Winslow,8 days ago
A bakery that started pulling pans from its ovens back in 1907 is still turning out cinnamon rolls big enough to share. That alone got my attention. It sits in a Dutch-style Washington town close to the Canadian border, and the menu leans proudly into that heritage. Stroopwafels, almond tarts, and oliebollen all share the cases.
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