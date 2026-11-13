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This Nearly 30-Mile Maine Trail Passes Through Remote Forests, Farmland And Historic Railroad Country
By Wyatt Foster,8 days ago
Wooden stakes from fish traps built about 3,000 years ago turned up in a lake beside this trail in the 1990s. That one caught me by surprise. The path itself is much younger. Trains started rolling along this route in 1868, hauling goods through central Maine. Today the rails are gone, and the old railbed stretches nearly 30 miles between two small towns.
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