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8 Northern Maine Restaurants Where Poutine Is Worth The Winter Drive
By Dean Carver,12 days ago
At one diner near the top of Route 1, you can order poutine for breakfast. Not after lunch. At sunrise, with coffee, while snow piles up outside. That detail alone made me curious about how far north the poutine habit runs in Maine. The answer is pretty far. Up near the Canadian border, fries with gravy and cheese show up next to ployes, chicken stew, and fried haddock.
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