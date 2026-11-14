undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
About $20 Buys A Whole Truckload Of Furniture And Dishes At This Arizona Thrift Warehouse
By Daphne Keaton,12 days ago
Yellow tags, pink tags, white tags. At one Arizona thrift store, the color of a little price sticker can decide how much you save on a given day. The shelves hold clothing, jewelry, home goods, electronics, and furniture big enough to need a loading dock. Yes, an actual side dock, where staff roll the large stuff out to your car.
16