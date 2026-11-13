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Melvin “Mel” Eugene Coleman
By Dale Erickson,11 days ago
Melvin “Mel” Eugene Coleman, age 63, of Granton, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 8, 2026. Mel was born on October 17, 1963, in Ottawa, Illinois, to Dorothy and Ronald Coleman. He graduated from Seneca High School in 1981. After graduation, he faced a decision: remain in Seneca or move to Wisconsin with his family. He chose Granton, where he began building the next chapter of his life.