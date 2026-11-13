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William C. “Bill” Ohm
By Dale Erickson,11 days ago
William C. “Bill” Ohm, age 65, of Arpin, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at Wisconsin Rapids Health Services in Wisconsin Rapids. Bill was born on November 29, 1960, in Marshfield, to William A. and Beverly (Gardner) Ohm. He attended Marshfield schools. Following his schooling, Bill proudly answered the call to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Army, where he served from 1979 until 1983. He continued his military service in the United States Army Reserve from 1983 until 1994.