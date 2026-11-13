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Men’s Soccer Defeats Westmont in PKs to Advance to Second Round of NCAA Tournament
11 days ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas – The No. 7 seeded and No. 19 nationally ranked University of Colorado Colorado Springs men's soccer team advanced through the first round of the 2026 NCAA Division II Men's Soccer Tournament on Friday afternoon at Stang Park as they played No. 10 seed Westmont College to a 1-1 draw and won the penalty kick shootout 3-1. INSIDE THE MATCHUP.