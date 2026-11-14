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Defending champions MSU Denver meet upset-minded Mesa for RMAC volleyball crown
By BFishInc,12 days ago
Host MSU Denver meets upset-minded Colorado Mesa for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference volleyball championship on Saturday at the Roadrunners’ court, after both teams posted five-set wins in Friday’s semifinals. RMAC REPORT. The Roadrunners will be seeking their third-straight RMAC post-season title as Saturday’s championship match is scheduled...