undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
FAA Ground Stop: Tracking changes to the college football schedule
By Kevin Kelley,12 days ago
Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop created an unexpected layer of uncertainty across the college football landscape, disrupting travel plans for multiple teams scheduled to play road games in Week 11. Although the ground stop was lifted later in the evening, the resulting delays left several programs scrambling to reach their destinations and forced conferences to consider potential schedule adjustments.