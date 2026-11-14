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Dolliver teams up with veterans to lift Omaha WBB over Drake
By Jacob Lesley,12 days ago
Along with Omaha’s typical veteran presence, the Mavs got a much-needed breakout game from a freshman playing her fourth career college basketball game. Omaha (2-2) knocked off Drake (2-2) 77-73 behind 24 points from first-year guard Halle Dolliver. After dropping a nail-biter against Western Illinois last time out, the Mavericks were on the winning side of a back-and-forth battle.