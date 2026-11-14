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Yankees news: Brian Cashman taps bullpen as top priority
By Yankees Editorials & Reactions,12 days ago
MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: After the conclusion of the annual GM meetings this week, the Yankees’ offseason priorities are beginning to come into focus. Brian Cashman acknowledged in an interview that rebuilding his bullpen tops the list. “Two of the three pitchers going into our eighth and ninth inning are gone; (Paul) Blackburn and (David) Bednar right now are free agents, so we’ve got our work to do,” the Yankees GM said. “And because of that, I am casting a wide net.”