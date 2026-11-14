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Diversity in Polygenic Risk of Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma
By Jessica N Cooke Bailey,12 days ago
Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide. Primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the most common glaucoma subtype, is more prevalent and severe in individuals of African ancestry. Unfortunately, this ancestral group has been historically under-represented among genetic studies of POAG. Moreover, both genetic and polygenic risk scores (GRS, PRS) that are typically based on genetic data from European-descent populations are not transferable to individuals without a majority of European ancestry. Given the aspirations of leveraging genetic information for precision medicine, GRS and PRS demonstrate clinical potential but fall short, in part due to the lack of diversity in these studies. Prioritizing diversity in the discovery of risk variants will improve the performance and utility of GRS and PRS-derived risk estimation for disease stratification, which could bring about earlier POAG intervention and treatment for a disease that often goes undetected until significant damage has occurred.