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Ys X: Nordics soundtrack CD and vinyl are now available to pre-order
By Mikhail Madnani,7 days ago
Wayo Records has announced a new CD and vinyl release for the Ys X: Nordics soundtrack with pre-orders now live. Both versions ship in Q1 2027. Pre-orders are now live on Wayo Records' official site here alongside the other Falcom albums the publisher is selling. If you haven't already done so, you can read Adam's thoughts on Proud Nordics (the new definitive version of the game) here, my feature on how the Switch 2 Western release improves on the Japanese one here, my PC port feature here, and my long interview with PH3's Durante about the console and PC versions of Proud Nordics and Trails beyond the Horizon here. Ys X: Proud Nordics is now available in the West for PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC (Steam, GOG, Epic).