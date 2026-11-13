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Why structured business data is becoming more important in an AI-driven economy
By Petersen Zhu for DigitBridge,9 days ago
Gartner predicted that more than 80% of enterprises would have used generative AI APIs or deployed generative AI-enabled applications by 2026. AI is now an integral part of daily life for many businesses and consumers. For businesses, AI-powered tools can cut expenses, streamline operations, and reduce human error. This is...