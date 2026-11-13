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Phishing attempts are about to surge. 6 ways to protect your business
By Lauren Mazzo for Wix Domains,9 days ago
Your customers are on the lookout for all the best deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, and scammers know it. The sheer number of shoppers and sales, plus the deadline pressure to take advantage before offers expire, creates the perfect storm for phishing attempts. Phishing is a type of online scam that targets people and businesses by sending them an e-mail or other communications that appear to be from a well-known source (in this case, a store or brand, tricking them into sharing sensitive information, making payments or opening malicious links or attachments.