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Stellar Blade: Director’s Edition vinyl box set announced by Shift Up & Lost In Cult with pre-orders now live
By Mikhail Madnani,7 days ago
Shift Up and Lost In Cult Stellar Blade have announced a new Stellar Blade: Director’s Edition vinyl box with pre-orders now live. This soundtrack release differs from the prior vinyl release. Pre-orders are now live on the Lost In Cult store here. If you haven't gotten the game yet, read our review of the PS5 version of Stellar Blade here, my thoughts on the PC version on Steam Deck and ROG Ally here, and my Switch 2 full game impressions here. Stellar Blade is now available on PS5, Switch 2, and PC (Steam). You can find the live action launch trailer and the Arrange Tracks 2 album on YouTube with the launch announcement below: