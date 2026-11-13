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Ten Hilton student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent
By Paul Gotham,9 days ago
During a ceremony earlier this week, 10 Hilton student-athletes made their college commitments official. Adele (Dolly) DePrez (St. Bonaventure University/Women’s Soccer), Avery Martone (Franklin Pierce University/Women’s Soccer), Charley Barlette (University of Louisville/Women’s Lacrosse), Jayleigh Esposito (Daemen University/Women’s Lacrosse), Ryleigh Lent (Gannon University/Women’s Lacrosse), Tyler Reger (Fairfield University/Men’s Lacrosse), Jason Cunningham (Ohio State University/Men’s Lacrosse), Kyle Taddeo (Siena University/Men’s Lacrosse), Luca Auriuso (Roberts Wesleyan University/Men’s Lacrosse) and Brody Keller (Gannon University/Baseball) each signed National Letters of Intent this week.
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