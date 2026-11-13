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Stranger Than Heaven Act 2: Kure Story Trailer shared by Sega
By Mikhail Madnani,7 days ago
Sega has shared a new Stranger Than Heaven story trailer today titled "ACT 2: Kure Story Trailer" focusing on Makoto Daito joining the Iwaki family and more. If you haven't done so, read Josh's preview here and Alex's preview on our sister site Respec here. Stranger Than Heaven launches January 15, 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC (Xbox on PC, Steam). It is also a Play Anywhere title and included in Xbox Game Pass. You can find the new story trailer for Stranger Than Heaven with more details below: