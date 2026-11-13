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The Expanse: Osiris Reborn showcases new mission gameplay featuring the crew taking down a pirate stronghold
By Mikhail Madnani,7 days ago
Owlcat Games has shared a new The Expanse: Osiris Reborn gameplay video and confirmed that it will feature a Brazilian Portuguese subtitle option at launch. If you haven't kept up with the game, Hayes had a chance to get an early hands-on with the closed beta, and you can read his impressions here. He also had a chance to talk to interview Owlcat Games about adapting the series, high-risk combat, shaping the narrative, companions, and more. The Expanse: Osiris Reborn launches on PC (Steam, GOG), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in Spring 2027. You can find the new video and more details from Owlcat below: