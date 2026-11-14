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Nexon releases cinematic and gameplay trailers for free-to-play online action RPG Vindictus: Defying Fate
By Adam Vitale,12 days ago
Nexon has released a new cinematic trailer and game overview trailer for Vindictus: Defying Fate, a free-to-play online action RPG set to release in 2027. Originally announced in 2024, Vindictus: Defying Fate is a new entry based on Nexon's Vindictus MMORPG. The game has also been confirmed to launch for PlayStation 5 in addition to Steam.