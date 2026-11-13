undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bethesda celebrates 15 years of Skyrim with Anniversary Creations Bundle on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
By Mikhail Madnani,7 days ago
Bethesda is celebrating 15 years of Skyrim with a new Creations bundle on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. The Skyrim 15 Creations Bundle is available until December 12 and it features the DLC-sized expansion Legacy of Orsinum, custom-voiced follower Kaitryn Fair-Shadows, the Legendary Dungeons: Dwarven Delves which brings locations from other Elder Scrolls games into Skyrim, and more. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is now available on PS5, PS4, Switch 2, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. You can find more details about the bundle below:
1