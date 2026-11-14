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Medina ribbon cuttings celebrate four business openings
By Kellyn Flohr The Gazette,12 days ago
MEDINA — Four Medina businesses held ribbon-cuttings Friday to mark the opening of three shops and a gym’s new location. The city, Main Street Medina, and the Medina Chamber of Commerce organized ribbon-cuttings for EarthWise Pet, Hive Strength Co., Thrifty Miss and Curve Collective. Mayor Jim Shields congratulated the business owners and presented city proclamations. State Rep. Sean Hutson also attended and presented proclamations on behalf of the Ohio House of Representatives.
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