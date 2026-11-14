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NASCAR Cup audience posts second-straight decline to start rights deal
By Jon Lewis,12 days ago
The new NASCAR media rights deal has begun with back-to-back declines in viewership for the marquee Cup Series. The NASCAR Cup Series season averaged 2.42 million viewers across Fox Sports, Prime Video, TNT Sports, USA Sports and NBC, down 2% from last year (2.48M) and the least-watched season on record. This is the second-straight year, and the third of the past four, in which viewership finished as the lowest yet for the Cup Series.