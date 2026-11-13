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12 Bald Eagle Comebacks That Prove Conservation Works
By Jan,8 days ago
The bald eagle, America’s national symbol, has soared back from the brink of extinction in one of wildlife conservation’s greatest success stories. Once decimated by hunting, habitat destruction, and the devastating effects of DDT pesticide, these majestic birds have made remarkable recoveries across the United States. Their journey from fewer than 500 nesting pairs in the 1960s to over 71,400 nesting pairs today demonstrates the power of focused conservation efforts, legal protections, and environmental stewardship. Let’s explore 12 remarkable bald eagle comebacks that stand as powerful testaments to what we can achieve when we commit to protecting our natural heritage.