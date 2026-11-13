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Microsoft outage leaves Lakes Region town halls without email for hours
By BOB MARTIN, The Laconia Daily Sun,9 days ago
The Microsoft outage on Thursday affected email communication across the globe, but fortunately for Lakes Region communities, no major issues were reported, other than email. “We are very technology-dependent, and luckily we didn’t lose the ability to register cars or have effects on the dispatch service for our police department,” Laconia City Manager Kirk Beattie said. “It was just email.”