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Hilliard Developer Buys 1875 Main Street Building, Opens Hunt for Storefront Tenant
By Colton Hayes,8 days ago
4009-4013 Main St. — Approximate Site of Purchased 1875 Building. A piece of downtown Hilliard history has new owners. The Westwood Collective, along with local residents Josh and Angie Smith, has purchased the Main Street building dating to 1875 at 4009-4013 Main Street for $625,000, and they're now fielding leasing inquiries for one of its two storefronts while planning renovations to the aging structure.