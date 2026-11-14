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COLUMN: When 3-pointers aren’t falling, Indiana women’s basketball still dominates
12 days ago
After starting the season with back-to-back performances with 10 3-pointers, Indiana women’s basketball has fallen from its game-defining behind the arc dominance. When matched up against one of the hottest 3-point shooting teams in the nation in Samford University, the Hoosiers turned in a 5-for-22 stat line from range. For most teams, a dreary performance like that would’ve made the final outcome a lot closer.
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