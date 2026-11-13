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Republic Services Alert: Ongoing road construction leads to missed Republic Services trash, yard waste pickups Friday, Nov. 13
10 days ago
Republic Services is sharing the following pickup delay with our neighbors, due to ongoing road construction today, Friday, Nov. 13. This pickup delay is impacting both trash and yard waste pickups. There are no expected impacts to recycling pickups, as those were completed before construction began today. Neighbors living along...