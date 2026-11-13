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Committee formed to evaluate options for Danbury Elementary
By Thomas P. Caldwell, for The Laconia Daily Sun,9 days ago
BRISTOL — As members of the Newfound Area School Board consider leasing, selling, or returning the discontinued Danbury Elementary School to the town or the newly established Danbury Charter School, they approved forming a working group to discuss the building’s future with representatives of the charter school and School Administrative Unit 4.