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Texas vs LSU Prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, and stats
By Vaughn Dalzell,12 days ago
Every week there is a monumental matchup in the SEC, and this weekend is no different! #21 LSU (6-3) hosts #6 Texas (7-2) in Death Valley for a game that dictates whether or not the Tigers have a playoff pulse left. LSU lost at home to Alabama 31-13, while Texas is on a three-game winning streak but is a 4.5-point road underdog.