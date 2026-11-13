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West Virginia man arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder
11 days ago
LOGAN, WV (WVNS) -- A West Virginia man was arrested on multiple charges by the West Virginia State Police. According to a press release, on November 11, 2026, State Troopers from the West Virginia State Police Logan Detachment responded to a reported fight, as well as possible gunshots, along George Kostas Drive in Logan. By the time of their arrival, all involved had departed the scene.