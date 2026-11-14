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DraftKings promo code: Claim $200 bonus + free NBA League Pass for Illinois-UCLA, Spurs-Warriors, NBA Friday
By Ryan Wooden,11 days ago
The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass. College football and the NBA will dominate the action on Friday, with top matchups including UCLA vs. Illinois and Colorado vs. Houston on the gridiron as well as Pacers vs. Knicks and Spurs vs. Warriors on the hardwood. Claim your DraftKings promo code here: