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New Release: Limited-Edition Brellum Duobox 39 TC Moonphase Chronometer Watch
By Industry News Feed,7 days ago
If there’s one thing Brellum is known for, it’s excellent chronographs at value-driven prices. Over the past several years, the brand has released an array of COSC-certified chronometer-grade chronographs with a mix of additional complications, but its latest release might well be its most capable to date. The new limited edition Brellum Duobox 39 TC Moonphase Chronometer balances a varied, classical suite of complications with a remarkably thoughtful, balanced presentation, along with a strikingly executed blue sunburst dial.