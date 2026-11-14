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Dr. Gerard Francis (Jerry) Shea
12 days ago
Dr. Gerard Francis (Jerry) Shea, age 78, longtime resident of Ponca City, Oklahoma, passed away November 5, 2026, at Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A rosary service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2026, at six o'clock in the evening in the Trout Funeral Home Chapel and a Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at ten o'clock in the morning in St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Alex Kroll officiating. Jerry will be laid to rest in the St. Mary's section of Odd Fellows Cemetery at a later time.