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Bar Jackalope Reopens In Downtown LA With $110 Scotch Flights, New GM's Mission
By Juliette Kessler,11 days ago
Bar Jackalope, the hidden whiskey den tucked behind Seven Grand in downtown Los Angeles, is reopening Thursday, November 19, after sitting dark since July 2025. The relaunch brings back the room's original emerald green leather chairs and glossy black leather banquettes, along with a refreshed menu of whiskey flights, cocktails and a new bottle-storage membership program.
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