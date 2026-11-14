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Alperen Sengun Joins Hakeem, Yao With Historic Rockets Feat
By Brett Peeples Jr.,12 days ago
Alperen Sengun dominated the Utah Jazz in a 125-118 win. Utah has no answer for Sengun. He finished with 43 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists on 17/24 shooting. According to the NBA X account, Sengun is the third player in franchise history to record 40+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists on 70%+ field goal percentage since 1956-57. That year was also the first year that field goal percentage was recorded.