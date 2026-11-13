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Charles River pays $470M for 2 Frontage bioanalysis labs in Pennsylvania
By Marissa Russo,8 days ago
Charles River Laboratories has acquired two of Tigermed’s Frontage laboratory sites in Pennsylvania for $470 million upfront to advance the CRO's bioanalysis footprint. Frontage stands to receive additional payments of up to $75 million contingent on future performance, according to the Nov 9. release. The two laboratory sites, both...
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