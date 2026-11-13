undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Double-Dip Demise: A Sweet Dreams Mystery WOW Tour
By Julie S.,7 days ago
Double-Dip Demise: A Sweet Dreams Mystery (Sweet Dreams Mysteries Book3) About the Book: Christmas is around the corner, and Genevieve Winterland is taking a break from slinging scoops at Sweet Dreams Ice Cream Parlour to enjoy Pinewood’s Winter Spectacular. She can’t wait to sip cocoa on the snowy downtown streets and watch the tree lighting ceremony with BFF, BrandonSummers, and her dog, Butterscotch.