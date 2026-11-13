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UACCM Announces Workforce Education and Training Changes
8 days ago
The University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton (UACCM) has named new leadership in key areas of Workforce Education and Training. Dr. Jessica Freeman has been named Associate Vice Chancellor for Workforce Education and Training, Brad Coffman has been named Director of Workforce Education and Training, and Michael Switlik has been named Assistant Dean for Workforce Education and Training.