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How Much of a Pay Raise Would Today’s Renters Need to Afford a Home?
By Demetria C. Lester,11 days ago
Seeking a more suburban lifestyle—with the additional space, yard, and private garage often found in a single-family home—does not necessarily require stretching the budget to buy. For most families, buying is a significant financial stretch. A household that can comfortably afford rent on a single-family home would need a $14,408 pay increase to cover the monthly costs of owning one, even before setting aside money for a down payment.