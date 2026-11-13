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Honkai: Star Rail Gives Aha's Battle Theme "Ex Nihilo" Its Own Animated Music Video
8 days ago
HoYoverse has released an animated music video for "Ex Nihilo," the new song from Honkai: Star Rail Version 4.7 that plays during Aeon Aha's final performance in the Planarcadia story. The 3-minute, 41-second video went up on the game's YouTube channel last night at 9:00 PM MST, with vocals by Japanese singer MIREI. Check out the official post down below: