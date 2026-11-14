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Hello! Pikmin Short #3 "Bowling" Sends 5 Pikmin Down The Lane As Pikmin 4's Switch 2 Edition Launches
12 days ago
Nintendo Pictures' animated series Hello! Pikmin has a 3rd short. Nintendo of America posted "Bowling" yesterday at 8:00 AM MST with the caption "Living in the fast lane!" The 19-second short is the shortest in the series so far, after the 45-second "Frog" and the 41-second "Dream," and it arrived a day before Pikmin 4 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy launched. Check out the official post down below: