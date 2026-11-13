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Every Grinch Adaptation Ranked, From The 1966 Special To Illumination's Movie, And Where To Stream Them
By Editorials,10 days ago
Dr. Seuss published How the Grinch Stole Christmas! in 1957, and the story has since been adapted as a 1966 animated special, 2 feature films and a televised musical. The Grinch has also starred in a Halloween prequel and a crossover with the Cat in the Hat. The 1966 special returns to TBS and TNT on November 15, and the 3 main versions all stream on Peacock as of this writing. Check out the official clip down below: